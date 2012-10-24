Wizz Air to open new UK base at London Luton
LONDON Budget airline Wizz Air is to open a new British base at London Luton, the airline said on Thursday, with three new routes flying from June.
BERLIN The European Central Bank's bond-buying measures are in the interests of the euro zone's biggest creditors including Germany, ECB President Mario Draghi told German lawmakers on Wednesday, according to MPs in the closed-door meeting.
Draghi was delivering a detailed defence of his signature policy plan to tackle the euro zone debt crisis, dubbed Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT), that many Germans fear will fuel inflation and undermine the ECB's cherished independence.
"He made it very clear that the ECB's measures lie above all in the interest of the euro zone's biggest creditor, Germany," said one lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel's centre-right coalition.
A lawmaker from the opposition confirmed the statement.
(Reporting by Andreas Rinke and Matthias Sobolewski, Writing by Sarah Marsh)
ATHENS There are costs in delaying agreement on Greece's bailout review, the European Commission's vice president responsible for the euro was quoted as saying on Thursday, and a solution needs to be found swiftly.
FRANKFURT Deutsche Boerse Chief Executive Carsten Kengeter said a failure to complete a merger with the London Stock Exchange would weaken Germany's main financial centre, Frankfurt, which has become less competitive in recent years.