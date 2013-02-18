BRUSSELS Following are comments taken from the text of European Central Bank President Mario Draghi's speech prepared for delivery at the European Parliament on Monday, and his responses to questions from parliamentarians.

ON FOREX

"The exchange rate is not a policy target but is important for growth and price stability."

"To the downside ... appreciation of the euro is a risk"

"On the exchange rate, what I always say is, the exchange rate should reflect fundamentals."

"Most of the exchange rate movements that we have seen were not explicitly targeted, they were the result of domestic macro economic policies meant to boost the economy. In this sense, I find really excessive any language referring to currency wars."

"Looking at the nominal and real exchange rate of the euro, we see that by and large, it is around its long-term average."

"We will have to assess in the coming projections whether the exchange rate has had an impact on our inflationary profile, because it's always through price stability that we address issues like that."

G20 COMMENTS

"The G20 communiqué is not disappointing."

"What I did say at the G20 in Moscow, I urged all parties to (exercise) very, very strong verbal discipline."

INFLATION

"Overall inflationary pressures should remain contained over the policy-relevant horizon."

FISCAL REFORM

"We entered 2013 in a more stable financial environment than in recent years. This has been achieved through concerted reforms by governments and parliaments and decisive actions by European institutions.

"But considerable further efforts are needed to ensure that Europe continues emerging from the crisis."

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"Economic weakness in the early part of 2013 is expected to be followed by a very gradual recovery later in the year. Strengthening global demand, our accommodative monetary policy stance and the improvement in financial market confidence across euro area countries should all work their way through to spending and investment decisions and support the recovery."

BANKS

"Another sign of improved confidence is the larger than expected early repayment by counterparties in the first of our two three-year longer-term refinancing operations settled in December 2011 and March 2012. This indicates that banks are less uncertain about their funding prospects than a year ago."

IMPACT OF POLICY

"The ECB is aware of the challenges arising from a protracted period of low policy rates and ample liquidity."

