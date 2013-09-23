BRUSSELS Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, speaking to the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs committee.

FORWARD GUIDANCE

"The ECB has introduced forward guidance in July, stating that it expects the key ECB interest rates to remain at present or lower levels for an extended period of time. This expectation, which has been reconfirmed in August and September, is based on a subdued outlook for inflation extending into the medium term."

ON LTRO

"We are ready to use any instrument, including another LTRO if needed, to maintain short-term money market rates at a level which is warranted by our assessment of inflation in the medium-term."

LOW INTEREST RATES

"We are very sensitive to the risk that could be there to financial stability stemming from very low interest rates.

"So far we see very, very limited evidence this is the case."

ECONOMY

"Measures of confidence and surveys of production have given some support to the view that euro area economic activity should continue its slow recovery in the current quarter, despite weak production data for July.

"Economic activity should benefit from a gradual improvement in domestic demand, supported by the ECB's accommodative monetary policy stance and strengthening external demand for euro area exports.

"However, unemployment in the euro area remains far too high, and the recovery will need to be firmly established."

PRICES

"Underlying price pressures are expected to remain subdued, reflecting the broad-based weakness in aggregate demand and the modest pace of the recovery. Medium to long-term inflation expectations continue to be firmly anchored in line with price stability. The risks to the outlook for price developments are expected to be still broadly balanced over the medium term."

IMPROVING MARKETS

"Deposit outflows from stressed countries have been reversed. Market access for banks has improved. Reliance on ECB funding support has been steadily declining.

"These improvements are reflected primarily in the on-going advance repayments of funds by several banks which had borrowed from the ECB under the two three-year longer-term refinancing operations.

"While repayment of central bank credit is certainly a sign of normalisation, the resulting reduction in excess liquidity can reinforce upward pressures on term money market rates. We will remain particularly attentive to the implications that these developments may have for the stance of monetary policy."

SINGLE SUPERVISORY MECHANISM

"(Europe) is moving swiftly towards the Single Supervisory Mechanism for banks in the euro area. A key priority of the agenda for the last quarter of 2013 is to complement it by a Single Resolution Authority and Single Resolution Fund as proposed by the European Commission. The ECB strongly supports the envisaged timeline for the establishment of the SRM by 1 January 2015, which adequately reflects the urgency."

SINGLE RESOLUTION FUND

"The ECB should and will have nothing to do with this fund.

"There should be the possibility for the fund to borrow money from various sources."

ON FURTHER AID FOR GREECE

"In our view it's too early to discuss a follow-up programme or an extension of the existing one."

SPEAKING AS ESRB HEAD:

RISKS REMAIN

"Since we last met, there have been signs of a gradual turnaround in Europe's economic outlook. While these developments are encouraging, they are still in their infancy and risks to financial stability of course remain."

BANK ASSESSMENT

"The forthcoming comprehensive bank assessment conducted by the ECB... has the potential to strengthen the confidence on the soundness of the banks within the Single Supervisory Mechanism. That, in turn, would reduce banks' funding costs and lower the cost of credit for firms and households."

