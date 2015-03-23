European Central Bank President Mario Draghi spoke at the European Parliament in Brussels on Monday.

Following are highlights from his comments:

ON TALKS BETWEEN GREECE AND ITS LENDERS

"On Greece what is needed is to put in place a process ... that restores the policy dialogue between the Greek government and the three institutions so that it could yield ... a credible perspective for a successful conclusion of the review under the existing arrangement."

"My understanding is there are discussions to this extent taking place at this very moment ... and I am confident that, these discussions, with goodwill on all sides, will produce outcome of restoring this credible perspective for a successful conclusion of the review process."

GREECE MUST HONOUR ITS DEBTS

"Greece and its international partners should now focus on setting the conditions for a successful conclusion of the review. That's the most important part.

"The government of Greece should commit to fully honour its debt obligations to all its creditors and to premise all future policies on this commitment."

ASKED IF THE ECB IS BLACKMAILING GREECE

"The ECB has 104 billion euros of exposure to Greece. This is equal to 65 percent of Greek GDP, which is the highest exposure in the euro zone... so what sort of blackmail is this?

"We have not created any rule for Greece -- rules were in place and have been applied.

"There will be time when will we be able to reinstate the waiver, we'll be able to do QE to Greece, but several conditions have to be satisfied and they are not there yet. And we are confident they will be, as this process of policy dialogue is being reconstructed."

QE ESSENTIAL

"A key factor for a full recovery of the euro area economy and ensuring that inflation does not remain too low for too long will be the extra stimulus that the Governing Council decided to introduce in January under the ECB’s expanded asset purchase programme."

ECB NOT CROWDING OUT INVESTORS

"At this point in time we see no signs that there will not be enough bonds for us to purchase. Feedback from market participants so far suggests that implementation has been very smooth and that market liquidity remains ample."

INFLATION OUTLOOK

"We expect inflation in the euro area to remain very low or negative in the months ahead because the recent fall in oil prices will continue to influence the figures until later in the year.

"However, inflation rates are expected to start increasing gradually towards the end of the year. They will be supported by aggregate demand, by the impact of a lower euro exchange rate and by the recovery of oil prices from the current troughs in the years ahead."

ON START OF QE PROGRAMME AND ITS EFFECTS

"The pace of purchases so far puts the overall programme on track to reach a total of 60 billion euros in March.

ECONOMIC RECOVERY

"Growth is gaining momentum. The basis for the economic recovery in the euro area has clearly strengthened. This is due to in particular the fall in oil prices, the gradual firming of external demand, easy financing conditions driven by our accommodative monetary policy, and the depreciation of the euro."

SIDE EFFECTS OF ECB POLICY

"The last crisis proved that financial stability can be at risk even at times when price stability is achieved. And monetary policy decisions also affect expectations and a wide range of asset prices.

"Our monetary policy measures are necessary to achieve our primary objective of maintaining price stability. But we are nevertheless aware that they may have unintended side effects on the financial system."

RISKS CONTAINED

"We are monitoring closely any potential risks to euro area financial stability, including those from excessive risk taking. Currently these risks are contained."

SHARING OVERSIGHT OF BANKS

"Regarding macro-prudential oversight of banks in the euro area, this is shared between national authorities and the ECB. The ECB may top-up specific national macro-prudential measures if it considers these insufficient to mitigate systemic risks."

PORTUGAL'S SUCCESS

"Portugal has actually reached a stage where it can actually fully reap the benefit of the policies that have been undertaken in the past few years. It has reconstructed financial stability, it has market access, it can finance itself and you can see that unemployment is going down."