BRUSSELS European Central Bank President Mario Draghi presented the central bank's annual report at the European Parliament on Thursday.

Following are key quotes from his appearance.

ON ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"The ECB's monetary policy is constantly guided by the goal of maintaining price stability in the euro area over the medium term -- and this applies to price stability in both directions."

"Downside risks to the economic outlook have increased."

ON BANKS

"We are aware of the continuing difficulties for banks due to the stress on sovereign bonds, the tightness of funding markets and the scarcity of eligible collateral in some financial sectors."

"We are also aware of the problems of maturity mis-matches on balance sheets the challenges of raising levels of capital and the cyclical risks related to the downturn."

ON FISCAL INTEGRATION

"What I believe our economic and monetary union needs is a new fiscal compact - a fundamental restatement of the fiscal rules together with the mutual fiscal commitments that euro area governments have made.

"Just as we effectively have a compact that describes the essence of monetary policy - an independent central bank with a single objective of maintaining price stability - so a fiscal compact would enshrine the essence of fiscal rules and the government commitments taken so far, and ensure that the latter become fully credible, individually and collectively.

"We might be asked whether a new fiscal compact would be enough to stabilise markets and how a credible longer-term vision can be helpful in the short term. Our answer is that it is definitely the most important element to start restoring credibility.

"Other elements might follow, but the sequencing matters. And it is first and foremost important to get a commonly shared fiscal compact right. Confidence works backwards: if there is an anchor in the long term, it is easier to maintain trust in the short term. After all, investors are themselves often taking decisions with a long time horizon, especially with regard to government bonds."

