European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi looks on during a visit to Spain's Parliament in Madrid, February 12, 2013. REUTERS/Javier Barbancho

MADRID European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi said on Tuesday Spain was on the right track towards economic recovery and he saw several positive signs.

Draghi made his remarks during a news conference at Spain's parliament after addressing members of parliament during a closed-door session.

(Reporting By Paul Day and Julien Toyer, writing by Sarah Morris)