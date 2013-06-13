European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi looks down during the monthly ECB news conference in Frankfurt June 6, 2013. The European Central Bank held its main interest rate at a record low of 0.50 percent on Thursday. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

BERLIN European Central Bank President Mario Draghi defended the central bank's bond purchase programme on Thursday, saying it was necessary, effective and in line with the ECB's mandate.

Draghi spoke a day after the ECB and the Bundesbank clashed in a public hearing at Germany's top court into the legality of the ECB's bond-buy programme, with the Bundesbank suggesting that the ECB's role should be more limited.

"For the ECB responsible leadership has meant being true to our founding Treaty. Staying independent from the voices calling for us to 'do more' or to 'do less'; staying fully focused on our mandate to secure price stability for the citizens of the euro area," Draghi said according to the transcript of a video statement after receiving the responsible leadership award 2013 from the European School of Management and Technology in Berlin.

"The decision on OMT was necessary. It was effective. And it was in line with our mandate," Draghi said.

Draghi said the so-called Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) were intended to ensure stable prices in the euro zone, which is the ECB's mandate.

"It is fully in line with our mandate because it is designed to preserve price stability for the euro area and uses instruments foreseen in the Statute," he said.

Draghi urged euro zone leaders to stick reforms and to push for greater integration to put the currency bloc on a sounder footing.

"For the euro area now to move forward and establish itself on stronger ground, we need all decision makers to take their responsibilities," Draghi said.

"Governments to put right their public finances and address the structural challenges to growth in their economies; and the euro area as a whole to build a stronger economic and monetary union based on shared sovereignty and greater legitimacy."

(Reporting by Michelle Martin)