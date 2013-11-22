Mario Draghi President of the European Central Bank (ECB) sits between Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing (L) and Deutsche Bank Co-CEO Juergen Fitschen (R) prior to the start of the European Banking Congress at the old opera house in Frankfurt, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Friday that in addition to national backstops, joint European backstops need to be in place before the ECB's bank tests are finished in one year's time.

In the coming year, European authorities will stage a series of exercises to test the ability of its lenders to withstand a future crisis without resorting to taxpayer-funded bailouts.

The tests are billed as the most rigorous assessments the banks have ever had, designed to remove doubts about their health after botched EU stress tests in 2010 and 2011 which failed to reveal major problems at some lenders.

"If private sector solutions cannot be achieved in a timely and realistic manner, there is also a responsibility for the public sector," Draghi said.

"To ensure the credibility of the exercise, we need clear public backstops at the national and European levels."

Draghi also said that price stability mandate works in both direction, adding the central bank has to act when inflation is too low or too high.

Currently, euro zone inflation runs at 0.7 percent, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, and the ECB is open to the idea of taking fresh measures to support the economy. Vice-President Vitor Constancio said on Tuesday "everything is possible".

Earlier this month, the ECB cut its interest rates to a record low and said it could take them lower still to prevent the euro zone's recovery from stalling after inflation tumbled in October.

