FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday he had no plans to leave his current post, dismissing speculation that he could return to Italy.

"I am at the ECB and I'll stay at the ECB, and all the rumours to the contrary, coming from some interested parties perhaps, are unfounded," Draghi told the European Parliament's Committee on Economic and Monetary Affairs in Strasbourg.

