FRANKFURT The euro zone is recovering very slowly and although financial markets are more stable than a few months ago it is hard to say whether the bloc's debt crisis is over, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Thursday.

Despite some better signs: "The recovery is proceeding very slowly and remains subject of downside risks," Draghi said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

Turning to a second Greece bailout deal, he added: "I was surprised too that there was no elation after the approval of the package and this probably means that markets want to see the implementation of the policy measures," he said.

"It's hard to say if the crisis is over." (For full interview click here)

(Reporting by Marc Jones)