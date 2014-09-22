European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi smiles at the start of a meeting of the European Parliament's Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee in Brussels September 22, 2014. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday he expects euro zone banks to make up for a weaker-than-expected start to its new ultra-long loan programme next time the loans are offered, in December.

Draghi said the 82.6 billion euros (64.94 billion pounds) taken by 255 banks last Thursday was "within the range of take-up values we had expected" and noted that banks will have another opportunity to use up their TLTRO initial allowance in December.

"By design, the September and December operations should be assessed in combination," Draghi said in front of the European parliament in Brussels.

Demand for the four-year loans, or TLTROs, a key plank of the ECB's efforts to revive lending and growth, fell short of market expectations at the first such offering last week. That fuelled speculation that the ECB may have to take more drastic steps to make its programme work.

Draghi said news of the TLTRO programme had already had a "positive impact on financial market sentiment" and that the ECB saw the loans as a powerful tool to strengthen the transmission of monetary policy and boost credit flows to the real economy.

