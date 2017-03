German Chancellor Angela Merkel gestures as she makes a speech during the Germany's metal worker union IG Metall meeting in Frankfurt, November 25, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

BERLIN Germany's Angela Merkel will host European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi for a meeting in the Chancellery on Wednesday of next week, a government spokeswoman said, without providing further details.

On Thursday, Draghi announced a cut in ECB interest rates to record lows and a series of other measures to pump money into the sluggish euro zone economy and stave off the threat of deflation.

Merkel declined to comment on the ECB decisions when asked for her reaction on Thursday. The moves were widely criticised in the German media.

(Reporting by Noah Barkin)