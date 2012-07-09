BRUSSELS European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any decision on further action based on economic data.

Asked at the European Parliament whether the ECB could continue cutting rates following last week's cut to 0.75 percent, Draghi replied:

"We have to look at what the situation is, look at the data and the developments and then we'll make up our minds in the Governing Council about what next actions we'll do."

