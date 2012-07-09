BRUSSELS European Central Bank President Mario Draghi kept the door open on Monday to further interest rate cuts, saying the bank would make any decision on further action based on economic data.

He also urged countries not to let up on efforts to balance their budgets even though savings measures can cause "social tensions".

The bank cut its key policy rate to a record low 0.75 percent last week to shore up the euro zone economy which is on the brink of recession with even powerhouse Germany showing some signs of weakness.

"We have to look at what the situation is, look at the data and the developments and then we'll make up our minds in the Governing Council about what next actions we'll do," Draghi told the European Parliament when asked whether the ECB could continue reducing rates.

ECB Executive Board member Peter Praet said in Lisbon that while very low rates create problems if they are in place for a long period of time, there was no "taboo" on interest rates, implying that the bank has not ruled out additional rates cuts.

Even at 0.75 percent, the ECB's main interest rate is higher than that of any of the other of the four leading central banks.

In addition to cutting the main refinancing rate last week, the ECB also reduced its deposit rate to zero, meaning that banks do not receive any interest at all for the funds that they place at the bank's the overnight deposit facility.

Recently, banks have placed around 800 billion euros there and the ECB hopes that having rates at zero would encourage banks to lend to each other rather than just parking the money at the central bank.

Earlier on Monday, ECB Governing Council member Ewald Nowotny said that cutting the deposit rate further would probably have little effect.

At the European Parliament in Brussels, Draghi also rejected arguments that the ECB should force banks to lend to companies in the private sector. Telling banks what to do with the 1 trillion euros they took in three-year loans from the central banks would be neither possible nor desirable, he said.

Debt-ridden euro zone countries should also stick to the programmes they have agreed with the EU, IMF and the ECB, Draghi said, even if the savings measures cause "social tensions".

Early in the sovereign debt crisis, countries had sought to balance budgets by increasing taxes instead of cutting spending, which was the wrong way to go about it, he said.

He also repeated that he saw the euro zone economy starting to recover by the end of this year and that inflation would fall to the ECB's target of just below 2 percent next year.

(Reporting by Robin Emmott, writing by Sakari Suoninen and Marc Jones, editing by Catherine Evans and Susan Fenton)