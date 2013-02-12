MADRID The European Central Bank can only consider employing its OMT bond-purchase programme if there are major problems in the transmission of its monetary policy, ECB President Mario Draghi told Spanish lawmakers on Tuesday.

The creation last September of the yet-to-be-used bond-purchase plan, dubbed the Outright Monetary Transactions (OMT) programme, has helped lower Spain's borrowing costs.

Spain has not yet asked for government aid - a condition for the ECB activating the OMT to buy its bonds.

"The ECB can only consider OMTs if there are major problems in the transmission of monetary policy and if there is strict and effective conditionality attached to an appropriate European Stability Mechanism (ESM) programme," Draghi said in a text of his remarks, released on the ECB's website.

The lawmakers invited Draghi to visit them after he spoke to Germany's Bundestag in October to defend his bond-buying plan.

(Writing by Paul Carrel in Frankfurt)