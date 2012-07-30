FRANKFURT European Central Bank President Mario Draghi will meet Bundesbank head Jens Weidmann ahead of the ECB Governing Council meeting on Thursday, a central bank source said on Monday.

"Draghi and Weidmann will meet for a coffee ahead of the Governing Council meeting to exchange ideas," the source said.

The Bundesbank declined to comment.

Expectations are running high that the ECB may announce new policy measures to solve the debt crisis when it meets on Thursday after Draghi pledged last week to do what it takes to protect the euro.

The comments were seen as a strong hint by markets that the ECB could revive its government bond purchase programme, something Weidmann strongly opposes.

Draghi is also due to meeting U.S. Treasury Secretary Timothy Geithner on Monday.

