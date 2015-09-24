Bank of Finland Governor Erkki Liikanen speaks during a press briefing on the release of the latest issue of the Euro & talous (Euro and Economy) journal in Helsinki, Finland March 15, 2012. REUTERS/Lehtikuva/Antti Aimo-Koivisto

HELSINKI, Sept 24 Slower growth in the global economy involves risks for the recovery of the euro area economy and combined with lower oil prices means inflation could rise more slowly than expected, ECB Governing Council member Erkki Liikanen said on Thursday.

A slower recovery in the euro area would present new challenges for monetary policy, Liikanen, who is also the

governor of Finland's central bank, said in a statement.

"The ECB stands ready to take all necessary measures. The monetary policy stimulus can, if necessary, be increased by

adjusting the scale, composition or duration of the expanded purchase programme."

Liikanen also said it was too early to say whether inflation in the euro area was on a sustainable path towards price

stability.

According to Liikanen, the Eurosystem's expanded asset-purchase programme has progressed as planned but its

economic impact will not be felt immediately.

"Full implementation of all current monetary policy measures supports recovery of the euro area economy and a sustained

adjustment in the path of inflation... to close to 2 percent over the medium term."

Although Liikanen is considered an inflation hawk at the ECB, he said that an increase in average inflation to just below

2 percent requires that from time to time the rate of inflation exceeds 2 percent.

