Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT The worst of the euro zone's economic troubles are behind it and the bloc can look to the future with confidence, European Central Bank Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Monday.
"I think we should look to the future with confidence. I think there are reasons for that. I think the worst is behind us," Mersch said in a speech at the Euro Finance conference in Frankfurt.
(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen and Paul Carrel)
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and erects a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.