North Korean leader's half-brother murdered in Malaysia - source
KUALA LUMPUR/SEOUL The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been murdered in Malaysia, a South Korean government source said on Tuesday.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank urged European governments on Thursday to give the bloc's institutions the power to force euro zone member states to take the necessary policy action to rein in their deficits.
The future of the 17-nation currency bloc has been put in question as some countries, after years of overspending, struggle to get their budgets under control and political institutions lack the power to enforce fiscal rules.
"This could be tackled by giving European institutions the competence to effectively compel euro area Member States - in a graduated manner as the situation deteriorates - to take the necessary fiscal policy decisions," the ECB said in its May monthly bulletin.
"That should help to provide credible incentives for sound fiscal policies," it added.
The ECB wants governments to address the core of the euro zone debt crisis by implementing structural reforms and spending cuts after it lent support by lowering interest rates and injecting more than 1 trillion euros into financial markets.
"It is important that all those involved, the Commission, the Eurogroup, the Council and the Euro Summit in particular, exert the necessary peer pressure on countries which are threatening the stability of the euro area as a whole," the ECB said.
LONDON The tone of Britain's divorce negotiations with the European Union will be the main factor influencing the economy this year, according to economists polled by Reuters who also say the Bank of England will leave policy steady at least until 2019.
LONDON/FRANKFURT Peugeot-owner PSA Group is discussing buying General Motors' European operations, making the French carmaker the second biggest player in the region and allowing GM to focus on North America and China.