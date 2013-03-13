Jens Weidmann, President of Germany's federal reserve bank Bundesbank leaves the conference room after the bank's annual news conference in Frankfurt, March 12 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

COLOGNE, Germany It makes no sense to speculate about the possibility of countries leaving the euro zone, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Wednesday.

Weidmann was asked about a comment last week from Rainer Bruederle, a leader of German Chancellor Angela Merkel's junior coalition partners, who said Italy may decide to exit the euro or take other drastic action.

"I do not believe it makes sense to speculate about individual countries leaving the euro area," Weidmann, also chief of Germany's Bundesbank, said during a question and answer session after giving a speech in Cologne.

