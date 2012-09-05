Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
Alphabet Inc’s Google announced on Sunday that it will bring its digital assistant to smartphones running the latest versions of its Android operating system, vastly expanding its reach.
BRUSSELS Jean-Claude Juncker, the chairman of the euro zone's 17 finance ministers, will attend Thursday's critical meeting of the European Central Bank's Governing Council, his office said in a statement.
"Mr Juncker will present the Eurogroup's analysis of the economic and financial situation in the euro zone," the statement from Juncker's office in Luxembourg said.
The ECB is to decide at the meeting on the details of its programme of bond purchases of Spain and Italy.
As head of the Eurogroup of euro zone finance ministers, Juncker, like EU Economic and Monetary Affairs Commissioner Olli Rehn, has a standing invitation to ECB council meetings as an observer.
But the last time he attended one was in October 2011. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Rex Merrifield)
BARCELONA, Spain Nokia's newly revitalised phone business went back to the future on Sunday, re-introducing a brightly coloured version of the classic 3310 talk and text phone, the world's most popular device in the year 2000.
BARCELONA, Spain Spanish telecoms giant Telefonica announced a new strategy on Sunday promising to give customers back control of their own data with the help of a new digital personal assistant.