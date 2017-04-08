Yves Mersch, Member of the Executive Board of the European Central Bank presents an oversized newly unveiled 10 euro note at the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in Frankfurt, January 13, 2014. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

CERNOBBIO, Italy Economic recovery is strengthening in Europe but this is mostly due to the European Central Bank's ultra easy monetary policy stance and that support cannot continue forever, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Saturday.

"It's true that we have a recovery that's firming, that's broadening both in geography and scope but it's still frail," Mersch told the Ambrosetti workshop in Cernobbio.

"It's mostly predicated on the continuation of the extraordinary monetary policy that we have launched but this is a support that cannot go on forever, " he said.

