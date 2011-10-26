FLORENCE, Italy Financial markets are being overly pessimistic about Italy's financial health while those betting on a break up of the euro zone are wrong, European Central Bank Governing Council member Yves Mersch said on Wednesday.

Mersch said that although the euro zone debt crisis had highlighted the difficulties of a currency union without a central body to keep control over governments' spending, predictions of a break down in the euro were misplaced.

"Amid market attacks and the risk of contagion, an increasing number of economists have already announced the unavoidable break-up of the euro area ... But they are wrong," Mersch said in a speech at the European Institute in Florence.

He also said markets were being overly negative about Italy's financial health and hit out at the mismatch between Italy's and Britain's borrowing costs.

"Today, markets seem to be irrationally pessimistic. Even wealthy states with sound economic fundamentals are in trouble to refinance themselves at reasonable conditions."

"Italian sovereign funding costs were driven above 5 percent. The UK by contrast funds itself at 1.6 per cent ... the Italian private sector has much stronger balance sheets than the UK private sector. This means that the Italian government has stronger private wealth," he added.

(Reporting by Deepa Babington; Writing by Marc Jones; Editing by Catherine Evans)