BRUSSELS Uncertainty about when the euro zone's permanent bailout fund will take effect and about a European banking union is breeding disappointment, European Central Bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said on Monday.

The rescue fund, or ESM, was approved with large majorities in Germany's lower and upper house thanks to opposition support, but must now be endorsed by the German Constitutional Court and head of state before German ratification is complete.

Lamenting the fact the ESM (European Stability Mechanism) is not yet in action, Nowotny told a forum in Brussels: "We do not know when it will get into action. This is something that tends to undermine the credibility of decisions that we take at summits, conferences and so on."

"I may add that we have just for the time being a discussion concerning a European banking union with the specific aspect of banking supervision. We have a rather ambitious timetable," he added.

"I do hope very much that we are able to fulfil it, but I think it's really very important to be realistic ... not to breed disappointments already from the start."

(Reporting by Claire Davenport, writing by Paul Carrel; editing by Rex Merrifield)