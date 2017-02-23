Tesco reports strongest UK sales growth in seven years
LONDON Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, has cemented its recovery, reporting its strongest quarterly sales performance in its home market in seven years despite rising prices.
LONDON The simple narratives of U.S. President Donald Trump are dangerous for social and financial systems worldwide because they ignore the complex stories behind them, a top European central banker said on Thursday.
"This global system can go into a very vicious circle if you go into simplistic narratives," Peter Praet, the European Central Bank's chief economist said at an event in London.
"The signals we have got from the new (U.S.) president have been very worrying because they are simple narratives with complex stories behind."
PARIS New French President Emmanuel Macron's government reaffirmed on Friday its plan for electoral reform as the scale of the likely parliamentary majority it is set to win grew and predicted voter turnout shrank.
LONDON Defensive strength supported the FTSE on Friday but it remained on course for its widest weekly loss in two months after a week of political uncertainty and jitters about the resilience of the consumer engine of the UK economy.