FRANKFURT The European Central Bank reshuffled responsibilities on its six-member Executive Board on Tuesday, giving the economics portfolio to Belgian Peter Praet, who becomes the first non-German to hold the influential role.

German Joerg Asmussen and France's Benoit Coeure, who replaced Juergen Stark and Lorenzo Bini Smaghi on the Executive Board at the start of 2012, took over the international relations and market operations roles respectively.

Here is a look at the way the Executive Board works and the appointments procedure for candidates:

ECB EXECUTIVE BOARD

The board is appointed by euro zone heads of government to run the central bank's day-to-day business. It consists of the ECB President, Vice-President and four members.

They take operational decisions jointly and each member has responsibility for important parts of the bank's brief - such as economics, market operations, bank notes, payments and financial stability.

Board members set the agenda of ECB meetings, prepare economic analyses presented to the bank's 23 Governing Council members and make an initial recommendation on the policy stance.

Members of the ECB's inaugural board were appointed in June 1998 to terms of differing lengths, stepping down between 2002 and 2006. All new appointees since have eight-year terms, and they may serve only one term.

The expiry dates of current members' terms are as follows.

President Mario Draghi Oct 31 2019

Vice-President Vitor Constancio May 31 2018

Jose Manuel Gonzalez Paramo May 31 2012

Benoit Coeure Dec 31 2019

Joerg Asmussen Dec 31 2019

Peter Praet May 31 2019

ECB GOVERNING COUNCIL

The 23-member Governing Council is composed of the six Executive Board members and central bank governors from each of the 17 euro zone nations. The council sets interest rates for the euro area's roughly 331 million inhabitants. It meets twice a month, generally discussing interest rates and other key elements of monetary policy only at its first meeting each month, and reserving the second for other topics.

ECB GENERAL COUNCIL

Central bank chiefs from all 27 EU member countries meet quarterly along with the ECB Executive Board to discuss non-monetary issues relevant to them all - such as exchange rates, economic statistics and banking.

APPOINTMENTS PROCEDURE FOR EXECUTIVE BOARD MEMBERS

European Union finance ministers consider candidates nominated by EU governments and make their choice. Appointees must be "a person of recognised standing and professional experience in monetary or banking matters," according to the EU Treaty.

The ECB is asked to comment on candidates.

The European Parliament is also consulted. It cross-examines candidates at a public hearing in its Economic and Monetary Affairs Committee, then discusses candidacies in a parliamentary plenary session. It has no power to veto an appointment.

The Council of the European Union, at the level of heads of government and heads of state, then formally appoints the candidate. This can be done in a written procedure.

DIVISION OF RESPONSIBILITIES ON ECB EXECUTIVE BOARD

The ECB Board itself decides how key responsibilities are shared out. The decisions are based on a mix of individuals' skills as well as political factors. Duties and portfolios are occasionally reshuffled, usually to coincide with changes of personnel. Decisions on board roles may not be made against the vote of the ECB President.

