FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is nowhere near exiting from its accommodative monetary policy, ECB President Mario Draghi said on Tuesday.

"In terms of monetary policy, price stability is assured, and the overall economic outlook still warrants an accommodative stance, the exit from which by the way is still distant since inflation is low and unemployment (is) high," he said in Berlin.

Draghi's remarks show the ECB is not yet ready to follow the example of the U.S. Federal Reserve, the first of the world's major central banks to lay out a plan for exiting its ultra-loose monetary measures.

(Reporting by Annika Breidthardt, writing by Paul Carrel)