SCHWERIN, Germany The European Central Bank will keep its monetary policy expansive for as long as is necessary, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Monday.

Abandoning its traditional policy of never pre-committing on future rates, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of so-called forward guidance.

"Monetary policy will remain expansive as long as is necessary," Asmussen said in a speech at the chamber of commerce in the northern German town of Schwerin.

Asmussen is a member of the ECB's six-man Executive Board, which forms the nucleus of the broader 23-member policymaking Governing Council.

