MADRID The European Central Bank does not see any significant direct impact for the euro area from a potential U.S. interest rate hike next month, the ECB's Vice President Vitor Constancio said on Wednesday.

Speaking in Madrid after a meeting of euro area and Latin American central bankers, Constancio said the fallout from a rate hike in emerging markets could have an indirect impact on the economy and trade, however.

"We think there will not be any significant direct impact, indirectly (it could have an impact) in economic, trade terms by the possible effect on emerging countries," Constancio told a news conference.

Constancio said the ECB had made no decision yet on what steps to take at its next monetary policy meeting in December, adding that the central bank would be looking at the latest inflation data and economic forecasts before making any potential change to its monetary stance.

(Reporting by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer)