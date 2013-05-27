Deutsche Boerse blames UK for failed LSE tie-up - chairman in paper
BERLIN Deutsche Boerse Chairman Joachim Faber has put the blame for a failed tie-up with the London Stock Exchange on Britain and its vote to leave the European Union.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank is willing to offer help setting up Europe's planned financial transaction tax to ensure the levy does not destabilise financial markets, the Financial Times quoted a policymaker on Monday as saying.
Germany and 10 other European Union member countries agreed in January to the tax on trading in financial markets, which they hope to launch in January 2014 to cover part of the cost of the financial crisis.
"We're willing to engage constructively with governments and the European Commission to ensure that the tax has no negative impact on financial stability," ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure told the financial daily.
While the ECB has not publicly commented on the tax, Bundesbank President and ECB Governing Council member Jens Weidmann said last month its introduction could impair the market for repurchase agreements, which is important for liquidity.
BEIJING China has cut its growth target this year as the world's second-largest economy pushes through painful reforms to address a rapid build-up in debt, and constructs a "firewall" against financial risks.
PARIS/LONDON France's PSA Group is set to announce a deal to buy Opel from General Motors on Monday after striking an agreement with the U.S. carmaker and winning the blessing of its board for the acquisition. The maker of Peugeot, Citroen and DS cars said on Saturday it would hold an early Monday press conference with GM, at which the transaction is expected to be presented after Reuters reported that a deal had been struck between the two automakers.