TIRANA Sustained appreciation in the euro exchange rate would inevitably trigger a reaction by the European Central Bank, ECB Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Thursday.

ECB President Mario Draghi identified the euro's strength at the weekend as a possible trigger for easing policy, underlining the bank's resolve after it vowed at its April 3 policy meeting to monitor the exchange rate closely.

Mersch appeared to ratchet up the rhetoric further, telling reporters in Tirana that "if these (foreign exchange) developments would continue, this would inevitably have to trigger a reaction by the ECB in order to maintain our accommodative monetary policy stance."

A strong euro makes imports cheaper, pushing down the prices consumers pay for goods. While this can give households more purchasing power in the short run, the ECB wants to avoid a drop in inflation expectations.

Euro zone inflation is running at 0.5 percent, far below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent over the medium term.

The euro is up nearly 5.5 percent against the dollar over the last year at around $1.38.

Mersch did not say how far the exchange rate appreciation would have to continue for the ECB to intervene.

Asked at what level the euro/dollar exchange rate would become a problem for the ECB, he replied: "This question would imply that we have an objective target ... which is not the case. We do not follow an exchange rate objective."

"We have a price stability objective that includes both internal and external stability, and I underline the word stability," he added.

The ECB has all but run out of conventional monetary policy tools, with its main interest rate at a record low of 0.25 percent. After the April 3 meeting, it opened the door to turning on its money-printing presses if necessary to boost the euro zone economy and keep inflation from staying too low.

Mersch stressed that the ECB did not react to monthly inflation data, instead taking a medium-term approach.

"We do not react to monthly figures which could be very volatile and also subject to surprises which then could correct in the following days or weeks," he said.

"So we also have a permanent monitoring of the situation and we will assess again the situation at each month."

