French election race tightening three weeks from vote, poll shows
PARIS France's presidential election race is looking tighter than it was seven days ago with three weeks to run before voting starts, an opinion poll showed on Saturday.
BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Berlin next Tuesday for talks on the euro zone, a government spokesman said on Friday.
"That is a routine exchange on current issues of the euro zone," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. He declined to give further details.
The ECB began a policy of printing money to buy sovereign bonds, or quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to supporting growth and lifting euro zone inflation from below zero up towards its target of just under 2 percent.
ASUNCION Protesters stormed and set fire to Paraguay's Congress on Friday after the Senate secretly voted for a constitutional amendment that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.