BERLIN German Chancellor Angela Merkel will meet European Central Bank President Mario Draghi in Berlin next Tuesday for talks on the euro zone, a government spokesman said on Friday.

"That is a routine exchange on current issues of the euro zone," Merkel's spokesman Steffen Seibert told a regular government news conference. He declined to give further details.

The ECB began a policy of printing money to buy sovereign bonds, or quantitative easing, on Monday with a view to supporting growth and lifting euro zone inflation from below zero up towards its target of just under 2 percent.

(Reporting by Michael Nienaber; Editing by Janet Lawrence)