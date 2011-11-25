LONDON ECB policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo on Friday opposed calls for the bank to buy up much bigger amounts of euro government bonds to hold down borrowing costs and contain the bloc's debt crisis.

"There are some calls in the market for that, but these calls are out of the question because they are out of our mandate," he told reporters in London, asked if the European Central Bank would consider a big solution, meaning large scale bond purchases.

Gonzalez-Paramo, an Executive Board member of the European Central Bank, reiterated the ECB's stance that the onus for resolving the crisis rests with the bloc's governments.

"We (ECB) are not in charge of managing the euro area. It is governments, individually and collectively. Our message to governments is always the same, they have to fulfil their commitments with actions not words," he said.

Asked about further cuts in interest rates, after the ECB's surprise cut in its benchmark rate to 1.25 percent earlier this month, Gonzalez-Paramo said: "We always do what is necessary without any constraint. The fact that 1 percent has been the historical low means only that."

