FRANKFURT European Central Bank policymaker Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said Spain must press ahead with its fiscal reform programme and quickly recapitalise its banks, offering no hint the ECB is ready to help cut the country's soaring borrowing costs.

"All efforts should be doe to accelerate the (reform)process as much as possible," he told Reuters Insider TV in an interview on Thursday.

Gonzalez-Paramo's eight-year term on the ECB's Executive Board ends at midnight and his departure will leave Spain unrepresented on the six-member body for the first time ever.

His successor has not been named but is widely expected to be Luxembourg central bank governor Yves Mersch.

Spain's benchmark borrowing costs have risen close to 7 percent - a level at which Ireland and Portugal were forced to seek bailouts from Brussels - as concerns about its creaking banking system have escalated.

Officials say Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has lobbied Brussels and Berlin to persuade the ECB to help bring those costs down by resuming buying the country's bonds.

Gonzalez-Paramo said the ECB's bond-buying programme was ongoing but gave no suggestion that it was about to resume.

"It has a specific purpose addressing malfunctioning of a segment of the market, but it also takes into account the overall policies in the union," he added.

The ECB has bought hardly any bonds from debt-strained euro zone countries since Mario Draghi took over as president in November, putting the onus on governments to regain investors' trust by consolidating budgets and implementing reforms.

FISCAL UNION

Gonzalez-Paramo said big steps had already been taken towards a closer integration of the euro zone, which for the ECB is key for a smooth functioning of the monetary union.

Draghi urged euro zone leaders earlier in the day to spell out detailed plans for the euro and fiscal cooperation, something he believes will require governments to surrender some of their sovereignty to succeed.

Gonzalez-Paramo said: "We remain hopeful that we will progress significantly towards this financial union."

He also suggested the ECB might cut its 2012 growth forecast for the euro zone. Asked if the bank's staff projections due on June 6 would show a downward revision for growth, he said: "We will see."

The bank trimmed its forecasts in its last update in March, expecting gross domestic product to contract at a mid-point of 0.1 percent this year from a previous forecast of growth of 0.3 percent.

Since then the already ailing euro zone has taken a turn for the worse, with Greece's future membership of the single currency under threat and risks mounting that Spain will need bailing out.

Recent data for the services and manufacturing sectors suggested that the debt crisis is spreading to the bloc's core countries, including its main growth driver Germany.

"At the beginning of June new projections will be published and this will be very important input in order to see whether the assessment stays or not. We still share the view that the modest recovery is the baseline scenario," Gonzalez-Paramo said.

The central bank's latest survey of professional forecasters earlier in May already pointed to weaker than previously expected growth this year.

(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen; Editing by John Stonestreet)