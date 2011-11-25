LONDON The fallout from the Greek debt crisis has eaten into the creditworthiness of larger euro zone member states like Italy and now also Germany, European Central Bank Executive Board member Jose Manuel Gonzalez-Paramo said on Friday.

Gonzalez-Paramo said in the text of a speech to be given at the European Economics and Financial Centre in London that contagion from Greece has become a source of systemic risk for several euro area countries.

Such contagion could explain the "sharp deterioration in the perceived creditworthiness" of Ireland and Portugal, which also had to be bailed by the European Union and the International Monetary Fund, Gonzalez-Paramo said, and added that it was now spreading further.

"Since July, this applies also to some of the larger euro area countries such as Italy and even Germany," he added.

As Italian, Spanish and even French yield spreads shot up to record levels in recent weeks, Germany felt the impact of the debt crisis in a benchmark bond auction on Wednesday.

It sold barely half the bonds it put up for auction when a buyers' strike against the low yields on offer was fuelled by fears that Berlin could not remain immune from the crisis engulfing its heavily indebted euro partners.

Gonzalez-Paramo said that the crisis would not go away fast, but noted that policymakers are finally getting serious about tackling its root causes.

"The spillovers from Greece are persistent and are thus likely to dissipate only slowly in the presence of favourable developments," Gonzalez-Paramo said.

"European policymakers have understood the urgency of the situation and, fortunately, substantial reform steps have been initiated."

(Reporting by Nia Williams and Jessica Mortimer, writing by Eva Kuehnen)