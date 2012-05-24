SOPOT, Poland The European Central Bank's strong preference is for Greece to stay in the euro zone, ECB policymaker Joerg Asmussen said on Thursday, adding this was the bank's "Plan A" and that he would not speculate on any possible "Plan B".

"On Greece, I can simply state that it's our strong preference at the ECB that Greece stays within the euro area," Asmussen told a financial conference in Poland.

"This is 'Plan A'. We are working on this. If I start to speculate about Plan B, C, D, immediately Plan A will not work. Others can do this, they have a different job ... We have a strong preference for them to stay," he added.

(Reporting by Maciej Onoszko, writing by Paul Carrel)