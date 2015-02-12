EU offers pre-Brexit trade talks, tough on transition
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has extended the total amount of Emergency Liquidity Assistance that can be given to Greek banks by 5 billion euros (4 billion pounds), German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.
One euro zone source told Reuters that a single-digit billion euro extension for ELA had been granted. That comes on top of the 60 billion euros previously approved.
Sources have also told Reuters that the ECB Governing Council discussed the issue of ELA in a telephone conference on Thursday.
(Reporting By John O'Donnell; editing by Paul Carrel)
BRUSSELS The European Union is ready to talk to Britain on a future free trade deal before the two sides agree final terms on Brexit, draft EU negotiating guidelines issued on Friday show.
BERLIN U.S. President Donald Trump's executive orders on trade deficits and import duty evasion are a sign that Washington plans to move away from free trade and international agreements, German Economy Minister Brigitte Zypries said on Saturday.