FRANKFURT The European Central Bank has given its backing to Greece's plans to recapitalise its banks but raised a number of key questions about how the fund set up to do the job will work.

Athens has set the Hellenic Financial Stability Fund (HFSF) as a capital backstop to bolster its viable banks. Funded by the euro zone and the IMF, it will inject up to 50 billion euros into banks in return for shares which it hopes to sell one day.

In a legal opinion published on its web site the ECB questioned how and when banks would be given a HFSF guarantee, a move that would be akin to state backing.

"The explanatory memorandum makes no reference to the conditions to be met for the activation of such guarantees and their assessment, as well as regarding the implications and the underlying reasoning," the ECB said.

"Furthermore, the explicit objective of the HFSF is to maintain the stability of the Greek banking system by strengthening the capital adequacy of credit institutions."

"This can only be convincingly achieved by providing Greek credit institutions with a solid, fully loss-absorbing capital base," the central bank added.

While generally supportive of the plans and welcoming the way Greece intended to take shares in rescued banks, the ECB also warned the HFSF should not interfere with the Greek central bank's responsibility to determine which banks should get aid.

"The involvement of the HFSF in conducting (separate) audits (of banks) without any clarification as to the consequences of such audits for the recapitalisation procedure could result in interference with the competence of the Bank of Greece."

"The resulting uncertainty and potential delays in the recapitalisation procedure would undermine the whole purpose (of the plan)... which is to enable the Bank of Greece to promptly respond to the recapitalisation needs of a credit institution," the ECB said.

To receive a recapitalisation from the HFSF banks have to show that they will be viable within five years, a time frame recently extended from three years.

The ECB added that it expected bridge recapitalisations of the Greek banks that fall under the definition of viable to be completed shortly.

