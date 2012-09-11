Greece's Prime Minister Antonis Samaras (L) shakes hands with European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi as he arrives at the ECB headquarters in Frankfurt September 11, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

FRANKFURT Greek Prime Minister Antonio Samaras has assured the European Central Bank of his government's commitment to getting its economic reform programme back on track, the ECB said on Tuesday.

Samaras, who met ECB President Mario Draghi and other senior ECB officials, has been having trouble persuading foreign lenders to accept a plan that is essential to unlocking the aid payments Greece needs to avoid bankruptcy.

"Both parties agreed that Greece has already taken significant steps towards budgetary consolidation and economic modernisation but that major challenges remain," the ECB said in a statement after the meeting at its Frankfurt headquarters.

"The Prime Minister assured the ECB delegation of his and his government's commitment to getting the adjustment programme back on track and continuing the necessary reforms for Greece to regain competitiveness and put its economy and public finances on a solid footing," the ECB added.

Samaras, on leaving the ECB, told reporters: "It was a productive meeting."

