FRANKFURT Greece must deliver on targets set by international lenders before there can be any discussion of its wish for more time to comply with its bailout programme, European Central bank policymaker Ewald Nowotny said in a newspaper interview.

Greece has said it will meet targets set by international lenders, but that it needs more time and wants to renegotiate policies that make its fiscal situation worse by preventing a return to economic growth.

Asked whether Greece should be given more time, Nowotny told Austrian daily Der Standard: "A country that has manoeuvred itself into such a crisis must show some efforts of its own in order to receive help from outside."

"Only when this is fulfilled can one address the time issue," he added in the interview, which the paper ran on its website on Tuesday.

In Brussels, ECB Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen said Ireland's international bailout is sufficient and the country has no need for more time to return to financial markets.

