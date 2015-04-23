Retailer Next 'extremely cautious' about year ahead
LONDON British clothing retailer Next is "extremely cautious" about prospects for the year ahead, it said on Thursday, as it reported a 3.8 percent fall in annual profit.
BERLIN The European Central Bank believes that Greek banks are solvent but acknowledges that the situation is stressful, the central bank's chief economist Peter Praet said on Thursday when asked about the central bank's emergency liquidity assistance (ELA).
"Greek banks are assessed to be solvent," said Praet at an event in Berlin, adding: "It is true that it is a stressful situation."
"I'm not going to discuss how long this will go on. Verbal discipline is of the essence in crisis times," he said, referring to the central bank's ELA for Greece. He declined to elaborate on the value of collateral in the operation.
(Reporting by Reinhard Becker; Writing by Madeline Chambers; editing by Erik Kirschbaum)
LONDON Most British companies do not expect to offer more generous pay deals to employees this year compared with 2016, adding to signs that higher inflation will gnaw at Britons' living standards in the months ahead, a survey showed on Thursday.