LONDON Greece must push on with structural reforms and keep to the responsibilities of being part of a currency union, European Central Bank policymaker Jens Weidmann said on Thursday.

"The best way to overcome problems in Greece is perseverance in implementing the structural reforms and to consolidate the budget," Weidmann, who is the head of the German Bundesbank, told a business seminar in London.

"If a political decision is made to join a currency union, then with that decision comes the responsibility to behave properly," he said, adding that leaving the euro zone would not be in Greece's interests.

(Reporting by Marius Zaharia and Alistair Smout; Editing by Marius Zaharia)