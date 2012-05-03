BARCELONA, Spain European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Thursday that the euro zone economy was likely to recover this year but that the outlook was subject to downside risks.

"Looking ahead, economic activity is expected to recover gradually over the course of the year. At the same time ... the economic outlook continues to be subject to downside risks," Draghi said, reading the ECB's opening statement after the central bank held interest rates at a record-low of 1.0 percent.

Draghi said inflation rates were likely to stay above 2 percent this year, higher than the central bank's target, but that developments remained in line with price stability.

