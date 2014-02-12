TALLINN There is no risk of deflation in the euro zone at present and it would take "a major shock" to the bloc's economy to create such a risk, European Central Bank Governing Council member Ardo Hansson said on Wednesday.

The ECB kept interest rates at a record low 0.25 percent at its February policy meeting even though euro zone inflation dropped to 0.7 percent in January, far below its target for price stability of below but close to 2 percent.

"Deflation as classically defined, I don't see as a real threat," Hansson, the head of the Estonian central bank, told Reuters in an interview, referring to a self-feeding negative spiral of declining prices across sectors and countries.

"I think we are very far from that," he said. "You would have to have a major shock that would take you off the current scenario and we don't see that."

The ECB's staff inflation outlook for 2016, due to be published next month, would be important for its assessment of price stability over the medium term, Hansson said, but there was no particular threshold that would trigger ECB action.

Some countries within the 18-member currency area had to adjust prices and wages to more competitive levels, but there was reasonable wage growth in other countries, he added.

"It would be very hard to think of a deflationary scenario in a situation where wages are still growing on the order of one and a half or even more percent per year," Hansson said.

The ECB has assured markets it would act should a risk to price stability materialise. Hansson stressed that there was no automatic response by the ECB to short-term indicators.

"There is no mechanical rule. We don't target very short-term price developments. Short-term developments are an input into a medium-term projection. I don't think there is any threshold you can speak of in the near term," he said.

DOUBTFUL OF QE FOR EURO ZONE

Were deflationary risks to emerge in the euro zone, quantitative easing (QE) - under which the ECB would buy securities from banks, flooding them with money to lend to companies and households - would be one way to respond.

Other major central banks, such as the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the Bank of Japan have made use of QE, but the ECB has not done so yet and many of its policymakers have deep reservations about such a move.

Hansson said QE should be considered, but he was not convinced that it would suit the euro zone's legal, institutional and financial framework.

"My personal view is that I have quite a few questions about this type of an option. We should consider it obviously, but I would ask a lot of questions about it," he said.

"There are may be legal issues, challenges of operational complexity and questions about the efficiency of this tool. So I would want to see a lot more before I would personally feel comfortable considering it."

