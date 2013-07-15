File picture shows an illuminated euro sign in front of the headquarters of the European Central Bank (ECB) in the late evening in Frankfurt January 8, 2013. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach/Files

FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's tying of its pledge to keep interest rates low for an extended period to the inflation outlook was "important", ECB Governing Council member Ardo Hansson was quoted as saying on Monday.

Abandoning its tradition of never pre-committing on future rate moves, the ECB said on July 4 it would keep its interest rates at present or lower levels for an "extended period" - its first use of forward guidance.

"The conditionality (of forward guidance) is important," Hansson, who also heads the Bank of Estonia, told news agency MNI in an interview.

Hansson added that his own "reaction function" cannot change much, as the central bank is bound by the ECB's price-stability mandate.

(Reporting by Sakari Suoninen)