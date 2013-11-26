FRANKFURT The European Central Bank's scope of action is limited, Executive Board member Yves Mersch said on Tuesday, leading resistance from the bank's hawks to fresh policy measures to support the economy.

With euro zone inflation running at 0.7 percent, well below the ECB's target of just under 2 percent, a raft of ECB speakers have said over the last week they are open to taking fresh steps to aid a recovery.

But Mersch stressed the limits of the ECB's capacity to act, echoing comments from arch-hawk Jens Weidmann, the Bundesbank chief who said last week that printing money was not the way out of the euro zone crisis.

"The scope of action is limited," Mersch said of the ECB in a speech entitled 'Economic and Legal Limits of Central Banking', which he delivered at Frankfurt's Goethe University.

"The effective and successful conduct of monetary policy must not be used as a pretext for complacency in other policy areas," he added.

"It is up to the governments adopting the necessary reforms to increase competitiveness as well as addressing structural obstacles impeding growth."

The ECB surprised markets by cutting its main interest rate to a record low of 0.25 percent earlier this month. Around a quarter of the 23 Governing Council members argued against the cut, a source familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

In a reminder of the readiness of some at the ECB to act if needed, Executive Board member Benoit Coeure earlier told TV station CNBC that taking the ECB's deposit rate into negative territory "is a possibility".

"We have a range of instruments that we would be ready to use if we see further risks to price stability materialising," Coeure added.

One step widely seen as an option for the ECB is to issue a new round of long-term loans, or LTROS, to inject liquidity into the financial system. But Mersch said the ECB should be careful not to provide too much liquidity for too long.

"Excess liquidity policy, however useful and necessary it has been - and still is, should not become a permanent feature," he said.

"It should be limited in time to avoid dressing-up non-performing loans or ever-greening bad assets that would undermine incentives to restructure or to address structural weaknesses in banks' balance sheets," he added.

Mersch's opinion carries weight at the ECB, where he sits on the Frankfurt-based, six-man Executive Board, which forms the nucleus of the broader Governing Council.

The ECB used twin long-term liquidity operations, or LTROs, to funnel banks over one trillion euros in 3-year loans in late 2011 and early 2012 - a move ECB President Mario Draghi subsequently said "avoided a major, major credit crunch".

However, Weidmann said last week the bank must ensure its lending operations do not become too generous. <ID:L5N0J63PY>

Another German at the ECB, Executive Board member Joerg Asmussen, speaks later on Tuesday in Berlin. Asmussen opposed a rate cut in May and this month.

(Writing by Paul Carrel Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)