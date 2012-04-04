FRANKFURT Following are comments by European Central Bank President Mario Draghi at a news conference after the bank kept its benchmark interest rate at 1 percent on Wednesday.

ECONOMIC OUTLOOK

"Downside risks to the economic outlook prevail."

"Survey indicators for economic growth have broadly stabilised at low levels in the early months of 2012 and a moderate recovery in activity is expected in the course of the year."

ECB MEASURES HELPED IMPROVE STABILITY

"(Standard and non-standard measures) have contributed to the stabilisation in the financial environment and to an improvement in the transmission of monetary policy."

INFLATION

"The information that has become available since the beginning of March broadly confirms our previous assessment. Inflation rates are likely to stay above 2 percent in 2012 with upside risks remaining.

Over the policy relevant horizon we expect price developments to remain in line with price stability. Consistent with this picture the underlying pace of monetary expansion remains subdued."