LONDON The jury is still out on whether the European Central Bank's bond purchase plan, the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), has been a lasting success, ECB Governing Council member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday.

"Communication around the SMP introduction, and the well-known differences of opinion which surrounded it, tended somewhat to undermine the coherence of communication by central bankers generally and was, I would say, problematic," Patrick Honohan, who is also Ireland's central bank governor, said in a speech in London.

"The jury is still out on whether the policy has been a lasting success, and there are of course different views on what it could have been expected to achieve long term."

Honohan added that the ECB's scheme of offering banks three-year, low-interest loans, known as the LTRO, corrected a market misapprehension that the bank was indifferent to or hadn't grasped the existential worries that were prevalent in the market.

(Reporting in Dublin by Padraic Halpin)