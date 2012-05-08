Direct Line expects lower profit before tax due to discount rate change
Direct Line Insurance Group Plc , Britain's largest motor insurer, said it expected profit before tax to fall due to a change in the discount rate.
LONDON The jury is still out on whether the European Central Bank's bond purchase plan, the Securities Markets Programme (SMP), has been a lasting success, ECB Governing Council member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday.
"Communication around the SMP introduction, and the well-known differences of opinion which surrounded it, tended somewhat to undermine the coherence of communication by central bankers generally and was, I would say, problematic," Patrick Honohan, who is also Ireland's central bank governor, said in a speech in London.
"The jury is still out on whether the policy has been a lasting success, and there are of course different views on what it could have been expected to achieve long term."
Honohan added that the ECB's scheme of offering banks three-year, low-interest loans, known as the LTRO, corrected a market misapprehension that the bank was indifferent to or hadn't grasped the existential worries that were prevalent in the market.
(Reporting in Dublin by Padraic Halpin)
LONDON Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco, is replacing 1,700 deputy managers at its "Express" convenience stores with lower paid "shift leaders" in a restructuring of the business, it said on Monday.
LONDON Britain's major share index was up on Monday, boosted by earnings updates and a weak sterling, while motor insurers were hit by a regulatory change which could lead to higher payouts, and merger disappointment weighed on LSE shares.