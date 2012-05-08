A sculpture showing the Euro currency sign is seen in front of the European Central Bank (ECB) headquarters in Frankfurt February 29, 2012. REUTERS/Alex Domanski

LONDON The jury is still out on whether the bond purchase plan that the European Central Bank adopted two years ago has been a lasting success, ECB Governing Council member Patrick Honohan said on Tuesday.

The ECB's Securities Markets Programme (SMP) has, as of last week, been kept in hibernation for eight weeks in a row but is attracting renewed attention as Greek and French elections and worries about Spanish banks stoke tensions.

Giving a critical assessment of the plan, Honohan said that while it was implemented promptly, the SMP "cannot be said by any means" to have eliminated cross-country variations in market interest rates that make it harder for monetary policy decisions to have the desired effect throughout the euro zone's economy.

Nor had it succeeded in its chief target of avoiding a large debt exchange at steep haircuts for Greece, Honohan said in a speech in London.

"Communication around the SMP introduction, and the well-known differences of opinion which surrounded it, tended somewhat to undermine the coherence of communication by central bankers generally and was, I would say, problematic," said Honohan, who is also Ireland's central bank governor.

"The jury is still out on whether the policy has been a lasting success, and there are of course different views on what it could have been expected to achieve long term."

There is a growing expectation in financial markets that the ECB will have to ride to the rescue again with Spain under intense pressure, though ECB President Mario Draghi said last week that it is up to governments to bring their own financing costs under control.

In addition to the currently dormant bond-buying plan, the ECB's crisis measures have included twin three-year funding operations that have pumped over 1 trillion euros into the financial system in recent months, smoothing debt issuance for euro zone members.

Honohan said the scheme of offering banks the low-interest loans, known as LTROs, corrected a market misapprehension that the bank was indifferent to or hadn't grasped the existential worries that were prevalent in the market.

He said that while it had not brought, for example, Irish sovereign spreads below the levels that triggered its bailout 18 months ago, the favourable signalling function of the "trouble-free" LTRO announcement had reassured and stabilised markets.

On the Irish economy, Honohan said the issue he was most concerned about was residential mortgages and that the central bank wanted to see lenders to more to manage significant losses.

(Reporting by Sujata Rao-Coverley and Michelle Martin; Writing by Padraic Halpin in Dublin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)