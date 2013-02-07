FTSE bounces on BT and oil stocks
LONDON British shares gained on Friday, led by BT as investors cheered the resolution of a long-running regulatory battle over its broadband unit.
FRANKFURT Ireland's debt deal is far from being considered as government financing by a central bank, Irish central bank chief Patrick Honohan said on Thursday.
"I'm very satisfied with the arrangement that the government has made about the IBRC and that it's going ahead," said Honohan, who also sits on the European Central Bank Governing Council.
Asked whether the deal avoids being central bank financing the government, a concern the ECB had on a previous Irish plan, Honohan said that would not be a problem.
"We have that all examined and sorted, it's very far from monetary financing."
(Reporting By Eva Kuehnen and Sakari Suoninen)
BERLIN Airlines need Britain to hurry up with plans for aviation following its vote to leave the European Union, because the deadline for preparing flight schedules in a post-Brexit Europe is fast approaching, a Ryanair executive said on Friday.
WASHINGTON U.S. employers hired workers at a robust pace in February, beating expectations, and wages grinded higher, which could give the Federal Reserve the green light to raise interest rates next week despite slowing economic growth.